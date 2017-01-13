Lady Fins fall to rival Conchs 7-1

In their first game of the new year, the Class 1A Lady Fins soccer girls (7-6-1) fell 7-1 to the Class 2A Key West Conchs (7-8).
Dolphins captain Chandler Elliot attributed the Wednesday loss to the team’s long holiday break. “We’re just really out of shape,” said Elliot, who scored the Lady Fins’ only goal early in the first quarter.
After the Conchs scored late in the first half, the Lady Fins tried to regroup at halftime. They could not pull off a win as their county rival put in six goals in the second half on Dolphin goalie Natalie Mendoza.
“I take a lot of responsibility on the offensive side. My touches are off and I missed a lot of opportunities,” Elliot said. “On the defensive side, we need to work on our communication.”
Mendoza said the same thing to her teammates after the game.
The Lady Fins hosted the Class 2A Lady Canes of Coral Shores High (14–4–1) Friday in a non-district game with results too late for press time.
District playoffs start Wednesday when the Lady Fins play the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms in a 4 p.m. match at Palmer Trinity School in Miami. If Marathon wins, they’ll play again Friday against the winner of a Wednesday matchup between Palmer (9-2) and the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High.
Dolphin boys
The Dolphin soccer boys (5-8-1) also hosted the Hurricanes of Coral Shores (4-7-1) Friday night.
The Dolphins traveled Wednesday to play the Lions of Miami Community Charter School for a district game where the referees never showed up. Marathon High will now host the Lions Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a game to determine Marathon’s District 16 playoff opponent.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
