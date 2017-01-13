Foul trouble ends in loss for Lady Fins

The Lady Fins of Marathon High fought to the buzzer Wednesday in their 34-point hoops loss to the Class 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School, 48-14.
Marathon coach Charlie Brown said three of his players fouled out by the end of the third quarter and his team had nearly 50 fouls by the end of the game.
“We were right where we needed to be and the fouls just started racking up,” he said.
The Lady Fins were down by nine points at the end of the third quarter, 20-11, and the Falcons came back to score 28 points.
“We held them to 20 points for three quarters but once we get past six or seven fouls we’re just not the same team defensively,” he said.
“The foul trouble got us and it’s just hard to maintain the energy, but we’re satisfied with the outcome. We didn’t let the adversity put us in a tailspin,” he said.
Leta Ricart scored nine of the team’s 14 points and Poulina Campbell had three.
Tuesday’s 44-26 victory over the 6A Gators of Barbara Goleman High School (1-12) wasn’t close, Brown said, adding the Gators were down by 15 points at halftime.
“We were ahead at halftime and at the end of the third quarter we were ahead 32-11,” he said.
The Gators scored 15 points in the fourth quarter when Brown took his starters out. Marathon freshman Ricart led with 21 points and 10 assists and Aliyah Headen had 10 points.
The Lady Fins play Tuesday when they host the Class 5A Key West Conchs (0-9) at 4:30 p.m. at Marathon High.
