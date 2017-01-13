Marathon High boys beat Palmer, lose to St. Andrew’s

The Scots of St. Andrew’s School won 17 consecutive games through Wednesday and were on a mission to maintain their perfect record Thursday in Marathon.
The Scots, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by MaxPreps, kept the 4A Dolphins (13-3, 6-0) on their toes all game in the 74-41 loss.
“They are a really good defensive team and we were unable to find any kind of rhythm on offense. Couple that with their play on offense and they were really able to do whatever they wanted,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman.
The Dolphins trailed 22-15 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t keep up in the second. The Scots had a 16-point lead at halftime, 43-27, and took over in the third quarter with a 33-point lead and ended the game with eight points in the fourth for the final score.
“The one positive about last night is that we didn’t quit and kept fighting. The bench players came in and held their own in the fourth and we outscored them by one in the fourth,” Freeman said.
For the first time since 2009, the Dolphins beat the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School at the Miami campus Wednesday, 82-63.
“That was a great win for this team and for our program,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins ended the first quarter ahead, 14-12, and got going offensively in the second quarter.
“Camron Chaplin really got us going as he scored 16 in the second quarter alone. When he starts playing well and finds himself in a nice rhythm, the whole team seems to play better,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins led 39-26 at halftime. Trey Boyanton got off to a slow start but was able to start making some baskets in the third as he scored eight in the quarter, Freeman said. Jackson McDonald scored eight as well.
“Palmer was able to cut the lead to four in the third but we went on a nice little run to finish and led 61-46 going into the fourth quarter. They got as close as nine but we were able to hit our free throws and run some time off the clock and finish with the win,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins played a district game at Somerset Academy Silver Palms Friday night with results too late for press time but return home Wednesday for a 4 p.m. district game against Palm Glades Prep Academy.
