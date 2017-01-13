Marathon High boys beat Palmer, lose to St. Andrew’s

1:13 Familes wait anxiously Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:05 Haitian earthquake memorial service

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

1:29 Flowers, tears for shooting victims

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'