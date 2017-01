Cane kickers sweep soccer matches to start 2017

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

0:55 Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:59 How coins are made

0:22 Buzzer beater lifts FIU women in triple overtime

1:13 Familes wait anxiously

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'