Cane kickers sweep soccer matches to start 2017

Two late goals put Coral Shores High’s boys soccer team on a winning track to start 2017.
Senior forward Maxx Dixon scored the game-winning goal against St. Brendan with about two minutes left in the 2-1 road match Tuesday. A few minutes earlier, sophomore Aaron Vazquez broke the goose egg on the Cane side of the board with goal on a cross.
Coral Shores improved to 4-7-1 in their first game after holiday break.
“We were down 1-0 for about three quarters of the game,” head coach Jorge Bosque said. “Our defense did another really nice job but it took us a while to score.”
Andres Albarracin capably defended the Coral Shores net with help from defenders including veteran Matt Mitjans and Hunter Corliss. Moving junior Bryan Placencia to the middle of the field made a notable difference in the Cane game, Bosque said.
Coral Shores travels to Marathon High School for a 7 p.m. Friday game, the last road game of the regular season. The Hurricanes stay home for the final three games of the regular schedule, beginning with a 4 p.m. Tuesday game against Palmer Trinity and a 6 p.m. Wednesday game against Westland Hialeah High.
Lady Canes win
Nearly half the starting lineup missed a Wednesday road game against Florida Christian but Coral Shores’ Lady Canes still dispatched Florida Christian, 5-2.
The first victory of 2017 moved the kicking squad to an impressive 14-4-1 record.
Senior co-captain Keeley Catarineau made two assists and scored twice, giving her a team-high 35 goals. Veteran midfielder Lexi Gautier also scored two goals.
“Coming off a long holiday break, the team took a while to get going,” head coach Pat Fazio said.
Two starters were sidelined by previous red cards, three more were out with injuries.
“Several players kept the team moving forward with great work,” Fazio said. “Keeley Catarineau, Emma Upchurch and Mia Ruiz all work extremely hard.”
Natalie Dixon scored once and Taylor Albury delivered an assist.
“We did the best we could under some unfortunate circumstances,” said Upchurch, a senior. “I’m proud of us for sticking together.”
Coral Shores’ girls were scheduled to finish the regular season with a Friday match at Marathon High School.
Holding the No. 2 seed in state District 15-2A, the Lady Canes play seventh seed Keys Gate Charter in the 4 p.m. Tuesday tournament opener at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier. If Coral Shores wins the Tuesday match, the Lady Canes stay home for the district semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday against the winner of a Westminster Christian-Key West High first-round game.
The district title game is next Friday at Westminster Christian.
