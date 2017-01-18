Keys wrestling squads get serious on the mat

With less than a month until the state District 16-A Tournament in Key West, now is the time Florida Keys prep wrestling gets serious.
Three wrestlers from Island Christian School went to the mat Saturday in Inverness with veteran freshman Liam Davis (113 pounds) scoring a podium spot with his fourth-place finish at 113 pounds.
Davis went 2-2 at the Kilpatrick Classic Tournament, winning his first match with a 4-2 points battle. After being dropped to the runner-up round, Davis scored a second-period pin before falling in the match for third place. Davis was the third-place finisher in the 2016 district tournament.
Senior David Calderwood, second-place finisher at 145 pounds in the 2016 district, went 3-2 in a tough 152 weight class in Inverness. All his wins were by pin and his two losses also were on falls. Calderwood doubles up this winter as a starter for the ICS basktball Eagles.
Eagle freshman Ty Joyce was eliminated after two match losses at 145.
“Traveling to the Kilpatrick tournament and getting competition from another part of the state was a great experience for our wrestlers,” said ICS coach Harp Heffernan, taking over the squad. “They wrestled against stiff competition and we’re very proud of their effort.”
The Eagles’ next match will be a home tournament, the Battle of the Beach, at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Islamorada campus.
Canes open
Coral Shores High’s wrestling team makes its season debut today at the Jackson High Invitational Tournament in Miami.
“We’re focusing on the tournaments and we’ve got six to get ready for the district,” said associate coach Joe Biondoletti, working with team head coach Tom Milkovich. “We’re looking forward to getting started,”
Assistant coach Chris Ramos, a former Coral Shores wrestler who now works locally as a fitness trainer, joins the coaching staff this year. “Chris has really done a good job making sure our guys are in shape,” Biondoletti said. “He knows his stuff.”
The Canes have a dozen wrestlers working out and expect to fill 10 weight-class spots at Jackson.
Senior Tyler Timothy returns to defend his District 16-A title at 126 pounds. Coaches say Brandon Finch, a Cane senior in his fourth year of wrestling, has been looking sharp in the 130-pound class.
Oscar Zalvidar took fourth place in the district 192-pound class last winter and is working to compete at a lower weight for his senior year.
“Overall, things are looking pretty good,” Biondoletti said.
Coral Shores travels to Westminster Christian on Jan. 25, then wrestles in the Jan. 28 tournament at Island Christian. The Hurricanes host their one home tournament on Feb. 2, and travel south to the Key West High Tournament on Feb. 4. Key West, always a South Florida wrestling power, hosts the seven-team District 16-A Tournament on Feb. 17.
