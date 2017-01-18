Marathon High soccer teams fall to Coral Shores

Marathon High Dolphins soccer coach James Murphy said his team had a hard time finding the back of the net Friday when it hosted the Hurricanes of Coral Shores High in a non-district game.
The Class 1A Dolphin boys (5-8-1) lost 1-0 to the 2A Hurricanes (5-7-1) with the first goal scored just over a minute into the game.
“I told them whichever team made a mistake in the first 20 minutes would have the downfall and unfortunately it was us,” Murphy said. “It was kind of a mental thing.”
For playing its first game following the holiday break, Muprhy said his team did well.
“Other than that one little mistake a minute in, the rest of the game we moved the ball around pretty well and we had more opportunities,” he said.
The Dolphins hosted the Lions of Miami Community Charter School for the last district game of the season Tuesday in a game too late for press time. Its results determine who Marathon plays in the District 16 playoffs starting next week.
Lady Fins
The Lady Fins (7-7-1) also hosted the Class 2A Lady Canes of Coral Shores High (15–4–1) Friday in a non-district game and lost 3-0.
Two of the Lady Canes’ goals were scored in the first half, followed by one in the second.
District playoffs start today when the Lady Fins play the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms, a team they defeated in December, 4-3, in a 4 p.m. match at Palmer Trinity School in Miami. Should the Lady Fins win, they’ll play again Friday against the winner of another match today between Palmer (9-2) and the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments