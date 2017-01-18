Conchs make district tourney

In a season that is rapidly winding down, the Key West High boys basketball team has yet to win consecutive games.
The Conchs had a chance to do that Saturday night but lost to Westminster Christian, 49-67, in a District 16-5A game at the Bobby Menendez Gym.
That loss, which dropped the Conchs to 4-12 overall and 2-3 in the district, came a night after they blew out visiting Pinecrest Prep, 85-64, in a game that clinched a spot for Key West in the district tournament.
In that game, the Conchs had three players in double figures — Ty Hughes, who had 26 points; Ziyah Jefferson, who scored 17; and Alvin Howard, who added 13. Jefferson made three three-point shots. It was the Conchs’ highest-scoring game of the season, but they could have won by a lot more than 21 points.
They missed 50 of 81 field-goal attempts and made only 21 of 37 free throws.
Free-throw shooting was again a problem against Westminster Christian. They were four for 14 from the line, and Howard missed two that could have tied the score in the last seconds of the fourth quarter. The Conchs also suffered from three-point territory, making only three of 16.
The defense was strong with nine blocked shots.
Jefferson scored 22 points, Howard had 11 and Hughes scored eight. Also scoring were Jalen Matthews (three), Odelton Page (two) and Ryan Keane (one)
The Conchs played at Coral Shores on Tuesday in a game completed too late for today’s paper.
Conch girls win
Lily Bailey scored 15 points to lead the Key West High girls team to a 59-11 victory over Pinecrest Prep on Friday afternoon. It was the second win in a row for the Conchs after nine consecutive losses.
The big court
The Marathon High and Key West high boys basketball teams take over the court at American Airlines Arena in Miami for a 2 p.m. Thursday game. It’s followed that night by the Miami Heat hosting the Dallas Mavericks.
