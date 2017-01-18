Lady Eagles and Canes clash in Tavernier

Island Christian School’s girls basketball team plays back-to-back games in the Upper Keys this week, beginning with Thursday’s trip to face local rival Coral Shores High.
Game time at is 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles (4-5) defeated the Lady Canes by a 25-17 margin in the Nov. 17 season opener for both teams.
Island Christian lost to a tough Miami Christian program last Thursday, 66-33, but bounced back with a well-played 48-26 victory over Northwest Christian on Friday. Scoring was not available at deadline.
The Lady Eagles host Princeton Christian at 6 p.m. Friday in Islamorada. Coral Shores’ girls travel to Immaculata-LaSalle on Monday.
ICS boys
The Island Christian boys basketball team (4-6) ran into two formidable programs in Miami Christian and Northwest Christian on Thursday and Friday.
Miami Christian won, 93-28, using a pressure defense from start to finish.
David Calderwood scored eight points for the ICS Eagles, along with five rebounds and three steals. Mario Mendez at point guard delivered five assists with a pair of defensive steals.
“All things considered, I was proud of the way the guys responded,” ICS coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “Miami Christian is obviously one of the best teams in the state with a number of future college players. Our guys hung in there and didn’t quit for a second.”
Northwest Christian pulled away from ICS, 59-18. The Eagles were without Calderwood, their leading scorer on the year due to his wrestling-team commitment.
Island Christian goes for a win Thursday on the road at Redland Christian, and returns home to play Princeton Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Islamorada campus.
▪ Coral Shores’ boys basketball team (5-5) is scheduled to visit Schoolhouse Prep in Miami on Saturday and host Keys Gate Charter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Results from a Jan. 17 game against Key West High were pending.
