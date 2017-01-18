Soccer Conchs now 14-6-3

Shutting out an opponent for the fourth game in a row, the Key West High boys soccer team defeated SLAM Academy, 6-0, last Friday afternoon at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The 14-6-3 Conchs are now on a streak during which they have outscored opponents, 23-0.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” coach Marc Pierre said. “I’m very proud of the boys.”
The victory against SLAM Academy was particularly satisfying because it avenged a 2-1 loss to the Miami team earlier in the season.
“Although we won, 6-0, it was a pretty tough game against a pretty good team,” Pierre said. “They didn’t get a chance to play their style of game.”
Sophomore Nesly Louissaint led the Conchs with three goals and, on senior day, seniors Alistair Fergus, Noah Cutchin and Ryan Schult each scored one. “We passed well and controlled the game very well,” Pierre said.
Keeper Jacob Elomina, also a senior, was credited with the shutout.b “We’ve grown as a team and are more of a unit now,” Pierre said.
The Conchs, who will have a home game next Tuesday in the first round of the District 16-2A tournament, will close the regular season with games Thursday at La Salle in Miami and against American Heritage in Delray Beach.
“We just need to keep our focus,” Pierre said.
