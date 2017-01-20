Lady Canes halted in soccer semifinal, 1-0

A stellar season for Coral Shores High’s girls soccer team ended with frowns and tears after a 1-0 loss to Westminster Christian in the District 16-2A semifinal round.
The Lady Canes did not have many letdowns in this winter’s 16-5-1 campaign, but Westminster’s Lady Warriors (8-6) consistently pressured the Coral Shores goal in the second half, scoring the match’s lone goal about 15 minutes after halftime.
“I feel we’re a better team than how we played today,” said Cane head coach Pat Fazio. “We just didn’t play sharp and got away from playing our game. Even in warmups, we didn’t look as crisp as we usually do.”
Coral Shores earned a No. 2 seed in the district tournament and easily dispatched No. 7 Keys Gate Charter in an 8-0 decision in the district playoff opener Tuesday in Tavernier. That put the Canes against Westminster for the right to advance to Friday’s championship game against Gulliver Prep.
Coral Shores, led by senior attackers Keeley Catarineau and Audrey Butler, battled but until the final whistle but could not generate an effective offense against a capable Westminster club, the No. 3 seed.
Over the course of the long season, Coral Shores lost several starters to injury but managed to advance as younger players stepped into key roles and performed well. In the district semifinal, junior varsity goalie Madeline Chilton filled in and did a solid job against Westminster. The Warriors’ one goal came off a tough-to-defend header at short range that would have eluded most netminders.
Freshman Kyla Catarineau, a season-long starter as a defender and midfielders, anchored the defense.
“It was a good year. We did all we can do,” Fazio said after his first season coaching the Canes. “It was the best record Coral Shores has had in several years.”
On Tuesday, Keys Gate arrived in Tavernier with just nine players. Once the Canes moved to a quick 4-0 lead, they cut back to nine players and substituted freely in what Fazio acknowledged as “an easy victory.”
Co-captain Keeley Catarineau scored four goals and made three assists. Butler nailed three goals, and Kyla Catarineau added one more. Emma Upchurch, Paris Gasser and Lily Costa each made an assist.
Coral Shores graduates this year include Mallory Hudson and Gabrielle Comeforo, along with Keeley Catarineau, Upchurch, Gasser and Butler.
“We should have a good group coming back next season with our returning veterans and some new players who will challenge for starting spots,” Fazio said. “It should be exciting.”
