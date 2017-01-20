Marathon High hoops girls host Key West and Palm Glades

In one of the closest games of the season, the Class 4A Marathon High Lady basketball Dolphins (7-7) wouldn’t back down from the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Wednesday, beating them 50-48.
“We showed how much better we are on defense,” said Marathon coach Charlie Brown, adding the Eagles beat his team earlier in the season by 27 points.
The score was never separated by more than five points. The first quarter ended with the Eagles ahead 15-14. The Lady Fins took the lead in the second quarter, leaving 27 points on the scoreboard at halftime to the Eagles’ 23.
Marathon scored only seven points in the third quarter but came back with 16 for the win in the last eight minutes. Leta Ricart had 18 points, matched by eighth-grade Cecily Ozbun. Aliyah Headen had 11 points.
“We’re getting to play more as a team and that’s what’s really changing,” Brown said. “Our biggest deal is we’ve got to take care of the ball a little bit better.”
Conchs
The Lady Fins had a major comeback Tuesday even though the county rival Class 5A Key West Conchs (3-9) left Marathon with the win, 46-40.
“We really played intimidated in the first three quarters but came back against their top five,” Brown said.
Marathon was down by 24 at the end of the third, 40-16, but put the press on better and started taking the ball to the hoop, he said. Ricart had 19 points out of the final 40, 17 of which she scored in the last quarter.
“We held them scoreless in the fourth quarter for six minutes,” Brown said.
The Lady Fins hosted Everglades Prep for a district game Friday. They play Monday at home against Miami Community Charter for another district game at 3:30 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments