Dolphin soccer boys head into playoffs Tuesday

The Marathon High School soccer boys (5-9-1) capped off the regular season with a 6-1 loss Tuesday to the Lions of Miami Community Charter School.
The Lions had two goals on the Dolphins in the first 20 minutes and another two in the second quarter.
“Once again, we allowed a goal off a mental mistake in the first 10 minutes of the game,” said Marathon coach James Murphy. “The players know in an 80-minute game, the first 20 minutes almost always decides the outcome, but still one or two players forget what they are supposed to do or become lazy and think someone else will do their job.”
In the second half, Dolphins forward Gaby Gonzalez took a shot on the Lions goalie and hit the crossbar. Keygan Jeffries was there for the rebound and scored the Dolphins’ only goal.
Shortly after, the Lions’ offense carried the ball to the Dolphins net and another goal 11 minutes later pushed the score up to 6-1.
“We could not compete with the other team because of all of the mental mistakes we were making on the field. It was a big game for both teams and you could tell the other team’s players wanted it more,” Murphy said.
District playoffs start Tuesday when the Dolphins face off in Miami against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll, which lost in shutouts twice to Marathon this season.
The winner of the match plays the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School in Miami at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Falcons (16-1-1) have lost only one game and it was to the Raiders of Ransom Everglades, last year’s 2A state champion.
Lady Fins
It was the end of the line Wednesday for the Lady Fins (7-7-1) after losing 3-2 in double overtime to the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms in the first District 16 playoff game.
Captain Chandler Elliot said she had high hopes but with goalie Natalie Mendoza out, the Lady Fins let in three goals and couldn’t seal the deal.
Grace Kirwan scored early for Marathon, after which the Stallions put one in and left the halftime score at 1-1. Elliot had a goal in the second half, after which Somerset put another in and took the game to overtime.
“That was not the way I wanted the season to end, but the girls tried hard and that’s all I could ask for,” Elliot said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
