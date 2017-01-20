Dolphin boys bring home victory from Miami Heat arena

The Marathon High Dolphins (15-4) sealed a second season victory over county rival Key West (5-13) for the first time in 25 years Thursday night at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
“It felt like a home game,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman of his team’s 80-65 win over the Class 5A Conchs. “Our fan support was unbelievable for a school that only has 370 kids compared to a school that has over 1,000 kids. The kids fed off it.”
The game got off to a bad start when the Dolphins were down 9-0 and got into early foul trouble. But they bounced back with a two-point lead and went into the second quarter ahead 18-16.
Tommy Kirwan had two big three-pointers on top of Trey Boyanton’s five points, pushing the Dolphins ahead into halftime by 17 points.
“We were up 35-32 at the end of the half,” Freeman said, adding the boys were boxing out better. “We would have had a larger lead but in the third quarter we came out fired up. I told them ‘You’ve got 16 minutes to make history.’ ”
The Dolphins had not defeated the Conchs twice in a season since 1992.
Camron Chaplin scored 11 points in the third quarter and helped as the Dolphins put 23 more points on the scoreboard for a nine-point lead over the Conchs, 58-49.
“We outscored them 22-16 in the fourth quarter,” Freeman said, and the boys ended the game 80-65.
Dequian Youngblood scored eight points in the last eight minutes, including a breakaway dunk. Jackson McDonald scored the final two points with a dunk as well.
Five players scored double-figure points. John Qualls had 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Boyanton and Chaplin each had 13 points while Youngblood had 12 and Steven Hernandez had 11.
“We said win or lose, we’ll talk about this for the rest of our lives,” Freeman said. “It was just an incredible experience.”
Winning
The Dolphin boys hope to continue their winning streak after defeating Palm Glades Prep Wednesday in a district home game 68-33.
“We’ve got five games left in our regular season and we’re taking our time, not looking too far ahead. We never want to take anything for granted,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins hosted Everglades Prep for a district game Friday night with results too late for press time. On Monday, the Lions of Miami Community Charter will travel to Marathon for a district game at 5 p.m.
