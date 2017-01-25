Marathon hoops coach: Boys need to compete every second

Marathon High School’s hoops boys went into their last Class 4A district game Tuesday night on a three-game winning streak after beating the Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy (2-8) 71-48 Friday night.
“We were afraid of a little let-down after our great win against Key West the day before at the American Airlines Arena,” Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said. “But the team came out fired up and we got off to a great start and led 15-0 five minutes into the game.”
The Dolphins were ahead 27-8 after the first quarter. John Qualls and Camron Chaplin led the way in the first with eight and six points each. The Dolphins led at halftime, 55-18.
“The second half began with a running clock and we played well the first three or four minutes then we lost our focus,” Freeman said, adding the Panthers outscored the Dolphins 30-16 in the second half.
“We need to compete every second we are on the court if we want to continue to play better. We saw some great things in the first half but just need to continue to do those things throughout the entire game,” Freeman said.
There are three remaining games in the regular season. The Dolphins travel to Somerset Academy South Homestead Friday for a non-district game at 5:30 p.m.
Lady Fins
Adding to six canceled games this season, the Lady Fins (6-7) didn’t play Friday night against the Class 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep, which cancelled the rest of its season. Tuesday night, Marathon hosted the Lions of Miami Community Charter School in a district game too late for press time.
Friday, the Dolphins play Somerset Academy South Homestead at home in a non-district game at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Marathon girls are looking forward to a district game at Palmer Trinity School at 5:30 p.m. against Palm Glades to determine District 8 playoffs. Whichever team wins will go on to play the winner of a game between the Falcons of Palmer Trinity and the Lions of Miami Community Charter School.
“If we beat Palm Glades, we have a good chance of getting to the regional finals,” coach Charlie Brown said.
