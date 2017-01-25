Conchs hosting Keys Gate

The Key West High boys basketball team will try to defeat District 16-5A opponent Keys Gate for the second time this season when the teams meet tonight in Homestead. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30.
On Dec. 9 in Key West, the Conchs defeated Keys Gate, 63-47. The Conchs are 5-14 overall and 2-3 in the district. Keys Gate is 4-12 and 1-4.
Friday night in Boca Raton, the Conchs, who were coming off a loss the day before to Marathon at the Miami Heat’s arena, fell to St. John Paul II Academy, 72-49. Key West was still in the game at the half, down 30-23, but was outscored 24-5 in the third period.
Ziyah Jefferson continued his outstanding senior season for the Conchs, scoring 29 points and raising his season average to 18.4. He made five of 13 shots from three-point range.
Sophomore guard Lamont Woods, who missed most of the season because of academic ineligibility, scored 11 points and has 40 in three games. Odelton Page added three points and Alvin Howard, Darshaun Carey and Ryan Keane each had two.
The Conchs shot only 23 percent from the field, making 13 of 52 shots, but they shined at the free throw line, making 16 of 20 (Jefferson was 12 of 14), by far their best performance of the season.
After tonight, Key West will have three games left in the regular season. The last home game will be at 6:30 p.m Friday against Elite Academy at the Bobby Menendez Gym.
Comments