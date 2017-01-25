Shot at the buzzer gives Canes road victory

A putback shot at the buzzer capped a furious Coral Shores High fourth-quarter comeback in Saturday’s 67-65 boys basketball win at Schoolhouse Prep in Miami.
With the Hurricanes (6-7) down by a dozen points going into the final period, guard Camren Carter sparked the rally by scoring 11 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth. Carter delivered on three of four free throws in the final two minutes.
Sharpshooter Jason Polanco hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth, closing with 16 points.
Tim Orr made only one field goal but did it in spectacular fashion at the buzzer. Senior Dylan Kling (17 points, 10 rebounds) brought the ball up court with 12 seconds left in a tie game but Prep defenders closed in.
“With no timeouts left, [Kling] had to throw a desperate heave behind his head,” Cane assistant coach Luke Hurst described.
Orr, a big sophomore, snared Kling’s pass and dished to Cameron Rowland (eight points, 10 rebounds) whose layup rolled out. “But Tim got the rebound and put the ball in the hoop before time expired,” said Hurst.
“We had two quarters where we were dragging and two where it was a total team effort,” head coach Marcus Martin said. “We got away with a win.”
Martin said the Canes improved their rebounding and shooting percentage and “played aggressive on the defensive end.”
Brandon Rowland and Juan Fleita came off the bench to give the Canes a defensive n energy boost that helped put Coral Shores up buy seven points at the break.
Schoolhouse, celebrating Senior Day, stormed back in the third quarter and grabbed a 12-point lead heading into the fourth but could not slow the Cane comeback.
Canes in district soccer
Coral Shores’ boys soccer Hurricanes (6-9) headed into the District 16-2A Tournament with an opening game Tuesday at Key West High. Results were pending at deadline.
“Key West has a good team but it could be anybody’s game,” Coral Shores head coach Jorge Bosque said Monday, noting a close 3-2 Conchs win in the regular season.
Winner of the district match between the No. 3 seed Conchs and No. 6 Canes advances to Thursday’s semifinal round, site to be determined. The district title game will be Friday at designated host Westminster Christian.
