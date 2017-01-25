ICS Eagles use tight defense to topple Princeton

Island Christian School’s boys basketball Eagles held Princeton Christian to three points in the third quarter, part of a sterling defensive effort in Friday’s 60-23 win.
ICS head coach Jarrod Mandozzi credited the Eagles’ “stifling pressure defense” for shutting down the rival Panthers.
“We knew that this rematch was a game that [the Panthers] were looking forward to,” Mandozzi said. “We wanted to be ready to mix up our looks to keep them from getting comfortable.”
After taking a 33-15 halftime lead, Island Christian (4-5) came out in the third quarter and “put the game away,” said the coach. “We kept doing the things we were doing right, but we cleaned up some of the things that were hurting us a bit.”
Senior David Calderwood finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals, part of a combined 13-steal game with help from defenders Adam Dudley and Tyler Walker. Walker ended with nine points and eight boards, and Dudley hit for nine points.
“Princeton nixed things up, trying to press us and switching between man-to-man and some zone looks,” Mandozzi said. “Our eighth-grade point guard Mario Mendez and all the guys have come such a long way since we first saw Princeton.”
Island Christian hosts Divine Savior Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Eagle girls are getting reading for the District 16-2A Tournament, starting with a 7 p.m. Tuesday game against Princeton’s Lady Panthers at Miami Christian. Winner of the game advances to the district title match Feb. 2.
▪ Island Christian hosts its invitational wrestling tournament, the Battle on the Beach, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Islamorada campus. Coral Shores High is among teams scheduled to participate.
