Get wrecked this weekend

Sailors recall the days of wreckers — those who would get the salvage rights to the cargo of ships that wrecked off Key West in the 1800s — during the Wrecker’s Cup Race Series.
The Schooner Wharf Bar event enters its 32nd year Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. Racers sail seven miles from Key West Harbor to Sand Key and back to re-enact the wrecking tradition.
During the days of the wreckers, the first one to reach a wreck site had the responsibility to save the passengers and crew but they also won the right to salvage the cargo. Some historians have written that it was not unusual for 20 or 30 boats to race to a wreck.
The captains meeting for the Jan. 29 race is on the upper deck of the Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., at 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Captains enjoy complimentary rum punch and hors d’oeuvres while reviewing race procedures. You don’t need a boat of your own to participate; you can book passage and crew on one of the charter boats in the wreckers fleet.
Trophies and prizes are earned by the top three vessels in six classes: Schooner, multi-hull, classic, monohull under 30 feet, monohull 30 to 39 feet and monohull 40 feet and over. The awards ceremony and party is at 7 p.m. on race day. The Schooner Wharf will serve up barbecue.
Other races in the series are Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30.
