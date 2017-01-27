District semifinal ends soccer season for Marathon boys

A Tuesday win against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High brought the Marathon High soccer boys to the district tournament semifinals but they could not advance past the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School Wednesday.
In the first round of the Class 1A District 16 playoffs Tuesday, the Dolphins took home an 8-1 victory over the Bulldogs. Keygan Jeffries and Rodrigo Avena each had two goals and an assist. Jimmy Gimeranes, Luke Hoffman, Sammie Zambrano and Mathias Trujillo each contributed a goal.
But the season ended for the Dolphins when they lost 6-0 at the Falcons’ Miami campus Wednesday.
“We held them off the scoreboard until about the 10-minute mark. We were down 3-0 at halftime and the game ended 6-0,” said coach James Murphy. “Our best opportunities came in the final minutes but we couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Palmer “mercy-ruled” the Dolphins twice during the regular season, so Wednesday was an improvement, he said. If there are more than eight goals by one team in the second half, the game is called. Marathon finished the season with a 5-10-1 record.
“We knew going into the game we were having to play a team that has a strong chance of making the state finals, so we allowed the seniors to enjoy a little more playing time as it was there last high school game,” Murphy said. “Everyone played well and was able to leave the field with their heads held high.”
