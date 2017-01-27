Soccer Conchs done for the year

The Key West High boys soccer team’s season ended Wednesday in Homestead with a 2-0 loss to Keys Gate in a District 16-2A tournament semifinal game.
Had the Conchs won, they would have advanced to the tourney title game and would have ensured a berth in the state playoffs.
“Keys Gate came out hungry; they were waiting for this game,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre. “We beat them in the semifinals last year and beat them, 3-1, earlier this season. Some of our players’ heads weren’t in the game.”
The Conchs, who finished 15-8-4, were riding high coming into the game after defeating Coral Shores, 5-0, in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday in Key West.
Wednesday, Keys Gate took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a 25-yard kick. “The ball swerved toward the goal and went one way while our keeper went the other,” Pierre said. The score remained 1-0 at the half.
Well into the second half, the Knights scored again on a penalty kick, which was awarded when keeper Jacob Elomina came out of the goal to make a save in a one-on-one situation, but then made contact with the Keys Gate shooter.
Elomina was given a yellow card and had to leave the game. Pierre replaced him with striker Bidieu Noel, who got his hands on the penalty kick before the ball ricocheted off the crossbar and down into the net.
“That was pretty much it,” Pierre said. “After that, Keys Gate just wasted time.”
Key West, which had difficulties passing and dribbling on what Pierre said was a lumpy field, had only a few scoring opportunities. One shot, by Alistair Fergus, would have tied the game at 1-1, but the ball hit the crossbar.
“We had 11 seniors and they dedicated a lot of time and hard work to our program,” Pierre said. “It was a long road, but it ended. I am happy with my seniors. It was a tough way for it all to end.”
Basketball
The Key West High girls basketball team will play Marathon at 5:30 today at the Bobby Menendez Gym. On Jan. 17, the Conchs defeated the Dolphins, 46-40, in Marathon.
The Conch boys team will play Chaminade-Madonna at 2 this afternoon in Hollywood.
