Lady Canes host four-team lacrosse jamboree

Four girls prep lacrosse teams converge at Coral Shores High for Wednesday’s preseason jamboree.
The host Lady Hurricanes welcome squads from Key West High, Gulliver Prep and Palmer Trinity for a series of scrimmages, beginning at 4 p.m. at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
“Each team will play the other three for a total of six short games,” Cane head coach Mark Hall said Friday. “Each will game will be 25 minutes of running clock so things will be moving fast.”
The Lady Hurricanes open the regular season Feb. 7 on the road against longtime nemesis Gulliver. A full schedule will be released this week.
Coral Shores’ boys lacrosse team, coached by Dan Flynn, opens its regular season at home in a 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 game against visiting Killian. The Hurricanes then travel south to Key West High for a 7 p.m. Feb. 10 game.
Coral Shores has 13 lacrosse matches scheduled for the Cane boys, with 10 of them being played at Barley Stadium in Tavernier.
