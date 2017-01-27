Upper Keys hoop squads near season’s end

Both Upper Keys boys high-school basketball teams wind up their regular seasons this week after a busy slate of games.
Island Christian School’s Eagles and Coral Shores High’s Hurricanes were scheduled to meet Friday in a varsity game at Coral Shores. Results were pending at deadline. Both the Keys squads fell in games earlier in the week.
Island Christian (7-8) slumped in the second half in Monday’s 69-49 loss to Miami’s Brito Private. Island Christian held a 29-28 halftime lead and a 36-35 edge in midway in the third but fell victim to a 22-7 run by Brito.
“The wheels really came off,” head coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “Our guys lost track of doing the things that had us in the lead. We didn’t play our traditional tough defense on the perimeter.”
The coach said the 20-point final margin was “very disappointing...as we’d been playing so much better.”
Steven Dostaler and David Calderwood each scored 11 points, and senior forward Tyler Walker grabbed 14 rebounds with a block in addition to his 10 points.
The Eagles have Senior Night at 6 p.m. Friday against visiting Colonial Christian in the season’s last regular-season game. Island Christian is awaiting word on whether the boys basketball team will qualify for the District 16-2A Tournament.
OT loss
On Tuesday, Coral Shores (6-8) dropped a double-overtime loss to Keys Gate Charter, 85-81.
Camren Carter hit for 24 points and Dylan Kling scored 22 for the Canes. Connor Rhyne came on strong for the Canes with 15 points (nine in the fourth quarter) and eight rebounds. Elijah Woods scored eight points in a return from an ankle sprain.
“We fought the hardest we have all season,” head coach Marcus Martin said. “The effort was there in the second half and overtime.”
“Too many turnovers down the stretch in overtime that hurt us,” Martin said. “Hard pill to swallow but we have to swallow it.”
Free throws in the second overtime decided the game.
Coral Shores hosts Everglades Prep at 6:30 p.m. Monday, then finishes the regular season in a Friday game Marathon High School. District-tournament schedules have not been released.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments