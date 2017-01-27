Marathon teams host blowout basketball games

Both Class 4A Marathon High boys and girls hoops teams had easy wins Tuesday night, hosting the Lions of Miami Community Charter for district games.
The Dolphin boys (17-4) won 97-23, putting 36 points on the scoreboard in the first eight minutes to the Lions’ four.
“We got off to a really fast start,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman, adding John Qualls and Trey Boyanton had 12 points each in the first quarter to go with Camron Chaplin’s eight.
The second string played the second quarter and didn’t really miss a beat, Freeman said. The Dolphins led at halftime 66-10. Dequian Youngblood had eight points before halftime and Steven Hernandez had seven.
“Our transition offense was working all night and we produced a season-high 28 steals off our press. This was our last district game of the season and we ended 9-1 in district play,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins played again Friday at Somerset Academy South Homestead in a game too late for press time. The team returns home Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game against 2A Westlake Prep (11-8).
Lady Fins
The Lady Fins (8-7) couldn’t be stopped in their 76-11 win against the Lions Tuesday.
“Everybody got to play and everybody scored,” said coach Charlie Brown, adding four players scored double-figure points.
Leta Ricart scored 20 points, on par with other recent games, while Carla Decimus had 11 and Micah Farrell scored her first six game points.
Brown said the Lions dwindled from 15 players at the start of the season down to six Tuesday. It’s been a trend for other teams, as well, resulting in cancellations. Adding to seven canceled games this season, the Lady Fins didn’t play Friday night against Somerset Academy South Homestead, which canceled the rest of its season.
The Lady Fins travel to Key West tonight for a 5:30 non-district matchup against the 5A Conchs (3-9).
Tuesday, the Marathon girls are looking forward to a district game at Palmer Trinity School at 5:30 p.m. against Palm Glades to determine the District 8 playoffs. Whichever team wins will go on to play the winner of a game between the Falcons of Palmer Trinity and the Lions of Miami Community Charter School.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments