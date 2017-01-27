More than 4,700 finish half-marathon, 5K

Under a warm morning sun, Mark Kirkikis, 28, of Orlando won the 19th annual Key West Half-Marathon last Sunday, besting all others with a time of one hour, 20 minutes and two seconds in the 13.1-mile race.
And for the second straight year, Julie Stackhouse, a 37-year-old from Jacksonville, took the women’s title with a time of 1:19:03. Last year, she won the women’s division in 1:25:36.
Behind her in second place this year was Caroline Bauer, 33, of Columbia, Md., with a time of 1:23:06. Third went to Nicole Esplin, 24, of West End, N.C., who finished in 1:24:33.
Second among males was Bryan Stansberry, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, in 1:20:44 and third went to Ryan Holtz, 22, of Falls Church, Va., in 1:21:26.
There was also a 5K (3.1 miles) along with the bigger race. Edward Clark, 48, of Key West won it was a time of 18 minutes, 32 seconds. Following in second was Michael Kraus of Tonawanda, N.Y., in 19:40. Coming in third was Marcel Nemec, 47, of Key in 19:49.
In the women’s division, Key Wester Jenna Stauffer, 30, won by finishing in 21:31. She was trailed in second place by Kathy Jackson, 51, of Hollywood, Fla., in 23:30. Coming in third was Nicolette Bastien, 34, of Jamestown, R.I., in 23:36.
More than, 4,700 racers completed both races.
