Conch boys split a pair

The Key West High boys basketball team split two games last weekend, winning at home on Friday night against Elite Academy, 72-58, and losing Saturday afternoon to Madonna-Chaminade, 63-61, in Hollywood.
Friday night, the Conchs were led by sophomore Odedlton Page, who scored a career-high 20 points.
Senior Ziyah Jefferson, likely playing his last home game at the Bobby Menendez Gym, added 19 points and made three three-point shots. Sophomore Lamont Woods scored 11 and had five assists and five steals, and Alvin Howard pulled down 11 rebounds.
Key West outscored Elite Academy, 23-14, in the second quarter to take a 41-31 halftime lead. The Conchs had 24 steals, led by Howard’s six.
In Saturday’s game, the Conchs led 9-12 Madonna, 50-45, after the third quarter, but were outscored, 18-11, in the fourth. Woods scored 21 points on seven-of-15 field-goal shooting, and also had seven assists and four steals.
Jefferson, the team’s leading scorer and the second-leading scorer in District 16-5A, had 15 points and Jalen Matthews added 11. The Conchs made eight three-pointers, three each by Woods and Jefferson.
Key West, which has not won successive games this season, fell to 6-15. The Conchs will end the regular season at SLAM Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday in Miami. They will then go on to the District 16-5A tournament, where they will be the fourth seed and play top seed Ransom Everglades in the first round on Feb. 8 at Gulliver Prep in Miami.
The winner of that game will play on Feb. 11 against the winner of the Gulliver-Westminster game for the tourney title.
