Marathon High hoops boys continue winning

The Marathon High Dolphin boys (18-4) were confident they’d win Friday against the Panthers of Somerset Academy South Homestead and walked off the court with a 76-43 victory.
Coach Kevin Freeman said the boys were slow defensively in the first quarter but made up for it offensively, ending the quarter ahead 21-19.
“We buckled down defensively in the second quarter and held them to only four points as we led 45-23 at halftime. Steven Hernandez did a great job leading the offense and had five assists in the second quarter,” he said.
Jordi Torna hit two three-pointers in the second quarter and scored eight points.
“We kept it going in the third quarter and scored 27 points to take a 72-35 lead,” Freeman said. “We played well as a team and were able to get a lot of easy baskets in transition.”
Trey Boyanton scored 24 points Friday night while John Qualls and Jackson McDonald each had 14 points. Steven Hernandez had six points, six assists and three steals.
The Dolphins played Tuesday at home against the 2A Bulldogs of Westlake Prep (11-9) in a non-district game too late for press time. The county rival Hurricanes of Coral Shores will travel to Marathon Friday night for a 7 p.m. non-district game.
