Canes control game in Keys hoop clash with ICS

Island Christian School may be a neighbor to Coral Shores High, but the distance between the Hurricane boys basketball varsity and the ICS Eagles is not yet close.
In what could be the first boys varsity contest between the two Upper Keys hoop squads, the Canes (7-8) cruised to a 60-20 win in a Friday game finished under a running clock at Coral Shores.
Camren Carter scored a game-high 16 points, all in a 41-9 the first half, as the Canes dominated on the boards and the scoreboard.
“I think our guys were a little nervous at first but they gave it their best,” said ICS head coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It was a learning experience and we’re proud of them.”
Both Coral Shores head coach Marcus Martin, who previously coached at ICS, and Mandozzi played everybody on their rosters in front of the all-Keys crowd.
Cameron Rowland grabbed nine rebounds for Coral Shores to go with his eight points. Elijah Woods and Tim Orr each hit for nine points and Connor Rhyne added five.
Senior David Calderwood scored eight points to lead ICS, with senior Kurt Ihrig hitting for five points. Steve Dostaler battled underneath for three points. Ty Walker and Jonathan Bradman each had a bucket.
Eighth-grade Eagle point guard Mario Menendez showed slick moves taking the ball down court but the 5-footer had trouble getting his shot off against the taller Cane lineup.
Island Christian’s varsity previously played boys junior-varsity squads from Coral Shores and Marathon High School.
Island Christian (3-8) plays its final home game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday against Colonial Christian. A District 16-2A Tournament schedule was not available at deadline.
Coral Shores plays at home against Everglades Prep at 6:30 p.m. today in the Hurricane Senior Night game, then finishes its season at Marathon High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Canes are not playing a district tournament this season.
