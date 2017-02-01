Lady Fins stop Conchs on their own court

It was as if they had just won a state title.
The players of the Marathon High girls basketball team jumped for joy, basking in the afterglow of a 54-46 victory over Key West in a grueling game Saturday night.
Celebrating with them was gold-shirted Charlie Brown, their ebullient coach who, though standing on the Conchs’ Bobby Menendez Gym floor, turned to an excited contingent of rabid Dolphin fans and loudly proclaimed, “Our house!”
The victory avenged an early-January loss to the Conchs in Marathon.
The game began in hectic fashion and remained that way. With Brown shouting, “Trap, trap, trap,” the Dolphins harassed the Conchs at every turn in the first quarter, forcing nine turnovers and going out to a 15-10 lead.
Freshman guard Leta Ricart, whom Brown calls the best player in Monroe County, scored eight of those points and Cealy Ozbun swished a three-point shot to give the Dolphins a five-point lead that would never narrow.
In the second quarter, the Conchs tried to match Marathon’s aggressiveness, forcing six turnovers. The sight of bodies littering the court was not uncommon. In the last minute of the period, with the Dolphins ahead, 29-20, Ricart crumpled to the floor after a collision and had to head to the bench.
The Marathon fans screamed at referees Glenn Hayes and Ricky Brown, who, after a consultation, ejected one young man from the gym. “You gotta go,” Brown told him.
It was 29-20 at the half, with Lily Bailey, by far the tallest player on the court, keeping the Conchs in the game with six second-quarter points.
Ricart, her long ponytail hiding the gold number zero on her blue shirt, returned to begin the third quarter, opening it with a running shot and a free throw, and later adding a scoop shot and a three-pointer to give her team a 42-28 lead, its biggest of the game.
The Conchs,- particularly Bailey, who had received balloons, flowers and hugs at halftime as she was honored as the team’s lone senior, spent much of the third quarter at the foul line, a trend that would continue in the fourth. Her two free throws with less than a second left cut the lead to 42-35.
Aliyah Headen, another Dolphin freshman guard whom Brown calls the third-best player in the county, took over at the beginning of the fourth. She banked in a three-pointer and then converted a foul shot for a three-point play after a successful drive to the basket. Quickly, it was 48-35.
After that, Marathon was called for a foul on almost every Conch possession, to the disbelief and ire of Brown, his players and the visiting fans. For the game, Key West attempted 46 free throws, making only 18, while Marathon took only six foul shots.
A free throw by Jada Bostien cut the lead to 48-43 with 1:40 left. By this time, several Dolphins, including Ricart, who scored 20 points, had fouled out.
Marathon, which closed the regular season at 10-7, then threw the ball away with 1:32 left, but sophomore Deyli Labrada then sealed the Conchs’ fate with a steal and a layup to make it 50-43. It became 52-44 when she soon scored on another layup.
After two Bailey free throws (she had 21 points) and the Conchs’ 31st turnover, Headen ended the game with a drive for her 17th and 18th points.
Her smile and those of her teammates flickered beneath the gym’s white lights, and the celebration was on.
