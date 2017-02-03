Conchs wrestlers host tournament

The red and gray mats will again cover the floor of the Bobby Menendez Gym at 11:30 a.m. today when the Key West High wrestling team hosts a tournament that will include Coral Shores High, Keys Gate and Miami Monsignor Pace.
The Conchs are coming off a first-place finish in last Saturday’s 10-team tourney at Island Christian.
“We are currently ranked 10th in the state as a team,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez. “So far it’s been a roller-coaster of a season. We’ve had highs and lows, but every season is like that to some extent.”
The Conchs have a talent-laden roster led by 132-pound Nick Piraino, who is ranked third in the state and who placed in last season’s state tournament. “He’s finished in the top three in every tournament this season,” Jimenez said.
Isaac Exilus (220 pounds) is ranked fifth in the state; Jodael Deralus (160) and Josh Hettel (182) are both ranked sixth and Oscar Lacayo (138) is ranked ninth.
Exilus and Hettel are returning state qualifiers. Other top Key Key West performers are Julien Ohayon (126) and Fidel Diaz (152).
Each season, the Conchs wrestle with an eye on the postseason.
“Our plan is to finish strong and start peaking now and in March,” Jimenez said. “I feel the team is starting to wrestle in and attacking style and starting to peak at the right time.”
A Coral Shore wrestler to watch today will be Zach Rodriguez (106 and 113 pounds), who extended his record to 12-0 last Saturday.
