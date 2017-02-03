Qualls, Hernandez lead Dolphins past Westlake Prep

In what coach Kevin Freeman called one of the best basketball games of the season, the Marathon High Dolphin boys (19-4) beat 2A Westlake Prep (11-10) Tuesday night 75-41.
The Dolphins sought revenge on the Bulldogs after falling in December to the Cooper City team and breaking a seven-game winning streak with the first season loss.
“We lost to them then because we didn’t do three things well — free-throw shooting, rebounding and stopping dribble penetration,” Freeman said.
Tuesday nightm=, though, he said the team boxed out the best it has all year especially against 6-foot, 5-inch players and a freshman who is 6 feet, 7 inches.
“Jackson McDonald, Tommy Kirwan and Dequian Youngblood did an unbelievable job of boxing their big guys out. They had a couple of quick guards as well that hurt us in the first game but Tuesday night, Trey Boyanton, Steven Hernandez and John Qualls did a great job of stopping their penetration.”
Qualls had 17 game points and Hernandez had 16.
The Dolphins won the first quarter 17-16 and didn’t shoot very well but got some easy baskets off the press. The Westlake boys were taken out in the second quarter with the Dolphins outscoring them 30-5 and taking a 47-21 halftime lead.
Hernandez scored 11 points in the second quarter including three three-pointers. Boyanton chipped in with six and McDonald had five.
The Dolphins had the lead at the end of the third quarter at 63-32 and with about five minutes left, per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule, had a running clock to finish the game.
“This was a great team win. We executed our game plan and our offense played well and shot 54 percent from the field. The win puts us at 19-4, the most wins we have had in a season in over 20 years,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins played the last game of the regular season Friday night at home in a non-district game against the county rival 5A Hurricanes of Coral Shores (11-10). Seniors Camron Chaplin, Boyanton, Jordi Torna and Clay Daniels were honored.
“We would love to finish out the regular season with a win over the Hurricanes,” Freeman said prior to the game with results too late for press time.
Wednesday, the Dolphins will host either the Bulldogs of Palm Glades Prep (9-8) or Everglades Prep at 7 p.m. in a district semifinal game.
