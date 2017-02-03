District semi-final game ends hoops season for Lady Fins

The Marathon High Lady Dolphins felt a sharp contrast Tuesday to the high they were riding after beating the Key West basketball Conchs last Saturday.
The Marathon girls (10-8) ended basketball season with a 71-46 Class 4A District 8 semifinal loss to the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy (7-3) on the Miami campus of Palmer Trinity School.
Coach Charlie Brown said the team got off to a slow start and couldn’t put the ball through the hoop, trailing the Eagles 22-9 at the end of the first half.
“We were down by 25 points at halftime 46-21,” he said. “We played dead even in the second half but they came out on fire and they hit their first 15 shots with three-pointers.”
The Lady Fins were down 59-38 at the end of the third quarter and couldn’t pull of a win. Leta Ricart scored 20 points and Cecily Ozbun had 10.
“Everyone else kind of struggled. We missed 20 layups and just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole,” Brown said.
Even though the season is over, he said the team made great progress for being so young. Two players are in eighth grade and nine are in ninth grade so they’ll get to grow together in the coming years as a team. Brown said they asked him on the bus ride home when summer basketball would start.
“I told them, ‘Let’s take a couple of weeks to breathe then we’ll start again,’” Brown said.
The Eagles play the Falcons (8-5) tonight at Palmer Trinity to determine the district champion.
