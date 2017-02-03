Cane senior wrestlers star in home mat match

Coral Shores High wrestlers scored five pins against district foe Westminster Christian in Thursday’s Senior Night send-off for a quintet of Canes.
Island Christian School sent three wrestlers to the tri-meet in Tavernier.
“Our seniors looked impressive and are getting better with every outing,” Coral Shores assistant coach Joe Biondoletti said.
Hurricane senior Tyler Timothy, reigning district 126-pound champion, improved to 9-3 with a pin against his Westminster opponent. Jacob Sowder, a senior, scored two pins Thursday against Island Christian’s Ty Joyce at 152 and over a Westminster opponent at 145.
Brandon Finch at 132 and Oscar Zaldivar at 170, both seniors, scored pins against Westminster. Adam Reiss at 120 nearly made it a clean sweep for the Canes but lost a 5-4 decision on a late reversal against Westminster.
Hurricane sophomore Zach Rodriguez won by pin to run his season record to 13-0 heading into a six-team tournament today at Key West High. Danny Rivera made a solid debut as a Cane wrestler at 152, battling in an 11-3 points loss to Westminster’s veteran team captain.
“Danny looked great for only having one practice,” Biondoletti said.
Also competing Thursday for Coral Shores were Michael Maldonado at 182, Brandon Norman at 195 and Jose Monzon at 220.
Coral Shores tied Westminster in team points, 36-36, but the Warriors got the dual-meet decision on a tiebreaker. Island Christian standout Liam Davis continued a successful season with two wins at 113.
