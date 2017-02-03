Cane seniors star in Senior Night

Three Coral Shores High seniors helped send the boys basketball Hurricanes out with a victory, Wednesday’s 72-46 decision over Everglades Prep of Pahokee, in their final home game in Tavernier.
Seniors Camren Carter, Dylan Kling and Cameron Rowland, along with head coach Marcus Martin, enjoy the win but were looking ahead to a Friday season-ending showdown at Marathon High School. Results were pending at deadline.
“Definitely I’m going to miss the people that made this a great experience,” Kling (14 points, 10 rebounds) said, “but we’ve got to get ready for Friday and hopefully can close the season out with a big win.”
“As a whole, it was a total team effort,” Martin said after the Everglades Prep final. “Friday is the game I would really like to have to close the season.”
Coral Shores extended a five-point lead after the first quarter against Everglades’ Panthers to a 32-21 halftime lead. In the third, the Canes got a boost from guard Jason Polanco, who hit a dozen of his 14 points in the the quarter that saw the Canes take a 57-32 edge into the fourth.
“Tanaris Walker played his best quarter all season, coming away with four points, four assists and three rebounds in the third,” assistant coach Luke Hurst said.
Martin platooned with his second five-man unit, getting an energy boost from forwards Tim Orr (13 points, five rebounds) and Connor Rhyne (eight points, five boards).
“They kickstarted the starters in the right direction,” Martin said of reserves who played most of the fourth. .
Carter scored seven points and had seven rebounds.
Coral Shores (8-8) will not play in a state district tournament this winter.
