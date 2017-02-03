Lady Canes, Conchs tie in Keys lacrosse season preview

In a 25-minute preseason taste of the girls lacrosse season Wednesday, local rivals Coral Shores High and Key West High played to a 5-5 draw in the Lady Cane Invitational Tournament.
In a later scrimmage against Gulliver Prep, Coral Shores’ first opponent of the regular season, the Lady Canes took a 3-1 lead over the Lady Raiders but Gulliver scored twice in the final two minutes to finish the short game in a 3-3 tie.
Key West High rolled against Gulliver, 7-1, in its 25-minute contest. Conch scorers included Hanna McCain and Blake Wilson. Key West goaltender Jayda Roberts made three saves against Gulliver.
Coral Shores travels to Gulliver on Tuesday for the season opener, then hosts Coral Reef High at 5 p.m. Thursday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium. The Canes go into the campaign as defending champions in state District 32 after going 6-0 in the district and 10-4 overall.
Coral Shores, five-time district titlist, has been winner or runner-up in the circuit in eight of the past 11 seasons, head coach Mark Hall noted. The team has a 35-19 record over the last four.
“The team offense has always been strong but given the loss of eight seniors from last year, the team will really have to focus on the offense right away,” Hall said. “Given the athletic talent on the squad, a drop off is not really expected.”
Coral Shores has 43 girls out for the season and expects to play a full varsity and JV squad. Seniors Emma Upchurch and Thomson combined 77 goals and 10 assists last season and will combine with midfielder scoring threat Mallory Hudson.
Defensively, senior Carolyn Barrow takes over in goal with sophomore Cara Erickson emerging as a capable backup. Team captain Jessica Goodwin and veteran Paige Joyce anchor the field defense.
“All in all, it will require returning players to step up and fill the shoes of the girls who graduated,” Hall said.
A regular-season schedule for Key West was not available.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments