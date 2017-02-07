Conch hoopsters host district tourney game

The Key West High boys basketball team will host Keys Gate in the first round of the District 16-5A tournament at 6 tonight at the Bobby Menendez Gym.
The teams met once during the regular season, with the Conchs winning, 63-47, in December in Key West. Both teams have had rough seasons. The Conchs are 6-16 under second-year coach Eric Brown and the Knights are 5-15.
The Conchs closed the regular season last Saturday night in Miami with a 68-54 loss to SLAM Academy. The game was tight entering the second quarter, with the home team ahead, 21-18, but then the Conchs managed to score only six more points before halftime.
Senior Ziyah Jefferson led Key West with 16 points, two under his season average. He made four three-point shots. Lamont Woods scored 13 points and Alvin Howard added 10. Howard also had 16 rebounds and leads District 16-5A with 9.8 rebounds a game.
Other Conch scorers were Ryan Keane and Jalen Matthews (five each), Elijah Jefferson (three) and Ty Hughes (two). The Conchs shot 36 percent from the field, making 20 of 55 attempts. They were six of nine from the free-throw line.
Key West was coming off a 72-58 home victory over Elite Academy last Thursday night. The Conchs are 4-5 on their home floor.
Comments