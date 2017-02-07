Canes launch boys lacrosse campaign today

A veteran roster takes the field Feb. 8 in Tavernier as Coral Shores High’s Hurricanes open the boys lacrosse season.
The Canes take on visiting Killian High from Miami at 4:30 p.m. at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium, the first of 10 home games in the 13-game campaign.
“We only lost two starters from last season so we should be decent,” said assistant Chris Carrow, coaching with returning head coach Dan Flynn. “We’re expecting to compete for the district title again.”
On Friday, the Canes travel to Key West High for a 7 p.m. clash with the Conchs — the Keys rival that edged Coral Shores for the 2016 District 32 crown in a 5-4 decision.
Abran Mendoza returns to lead the Coral Shores attack, along with Jack Machesic, Maxx Dixon, Kyle Kraus and Connor Rhyne. Nick Pope, who earned an all-district spot last year as a freshman, anchors the defense. Freshman Max Owens is among underclassmen expected to contribute.
“It’s a bigger roster with 32 guys and a bigger schedule,” Carrow said. “We’re still pretty young with about 10 to 12 sophomores and as many freshmen.”
Cane coaches will try to fill two key holes in the goal and at the faceoff.
Following the trip to Key West, the Hurricanes play six straight home matches beginning with a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday contest against visiting Palmer Trinity.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments