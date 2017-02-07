Seniors lead victory as Eagles close hoop year

Four senior starters made sure Island Christian School closed the boys basketball season with a win Friday.
David Calderwood and Tyler Walker each turned in a double-double with solid support from Kurt Ihrig and Steven Dostaler as the Eagles (6-8) beat Colonial Christian, 63-53, in the ICS Life Center gym.
“The game was our first game of the season where all 10 guys scored, fittingly led by our four seniors,” said head coach Jarrod Mandozzi.
Walker hit a game-high 16 points with 11 rebounds to go with three steals and a block.
Calderwood hit for 10 points with a dozen boards and three steals. Ihrig scored nine points with a trio of steals and boards, while Dostaler grabbed six rebounds to go with his seven points.
“The game turned out well with our offense finally clicking,” Mandozzi said.
Jonathan Bradman, an underclassman getting his first start at point guard, scored six points with four rebounds. Bradman “really worked hard to improve his game,” said the coach. “He limited turnovers and controlled the tempo of the game extremely well.”
Island Christian held a 15-14 lead after the first but went on a 22-5 run in the second sparked by the “speed unit” of Mario Mendez, Adam Dudley and Carter Coussens.
Colonial rallied in the second half but the senior-led Eagles “did a heck of a job responding,” Mandozzi said.
“All in all, it was a great season for the guys” after recent years of struggle, he said. “We took a few lumps along the way but the guys didn’t back down against anyone. The kids put a ton of work in and you could see it pay off.”
