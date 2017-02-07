Key West dominates Cane wrestlers

The Key West High wrestling team’s dominance at its three-team tournament Saturday at the Bobby Menendez Gym was no surprise to Coral Shores High coach Joe Biondoletti.
“Key West smoked us,” Biondoletti said, referring to a 66-12 loss to the Conchs. “It was a substantial beating.”
“They’re always tough; Chaz does a great job with them,” he said of the Conchs and their coach, Chaz Jimenez. “They take advantage of every mistake. You drop your head and they come with a full-nelson and you’re in a miserable place.”
Key West, which also defeated Keys Gate, 46-20, had six wrestlers who went 2-0 with two pins — 132-pound Nick Piraino, Oscar Lacayo (138), T.J. Nitti (170), Jodael Deralus (160), Josh Hettel (182) and Isaac Exilus (220). Ricardo Camay (195) was 2-0 with a pin.
Coral Shores also lost to Keys Gate, 29-24.
“The numbers don’t always tell the story,” Biondoletti said. “We could have shuffled our lineups and won more matches by forfeit, but some kids like Zack Rodriguez, Joey Hauron and captains Brandon Finch and Jacob Sowder wrestled up a weight class and lost to bigger opponents.
“They chose to compete rather then take an easy win. Brandon Finch let our less-experienced wrestler take on a lesser opponent and Brandon took on Nick Piraino, knowing he would probably get beat up by Nick who took fifth place at the state tournament last year. That takes a lot of guts to give up an easy victory and take a beating for one of our younger wrestlers.”
Rodriguez lost for the first time this season at 113 pounds, to the Conchs’ Seth Torres. Rodriguez, though, is still unbeaten at 106 and is 13-1 overall.
“He chose to take on the bigger competition rather than sit and get a forfeit,” Biondoletti said. “Up and down our lineup, these kids have shown that they are not afraid to take on whoever stands in front of them.”
The Conchs will wrestle Friday and Saturday at a tournament in Jupiter and the Hurricanes will wrestle at Miami Pinecrest Prep on Friday night. Coral Shores and Keys Gate will return to Key West for the District 16-1A tournament at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
ICS Eagles
Island Christian School’s Liam Davis, an eighth-grader competing at 113 pounds, went 3-2 and took sixth place in his weight bracket at the Lake Placid Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Now 13-7 on the season, Davis battled to a 9-7 points win over a Satellite High opponent in his first match, but then was dropped to the lower bracket when pinned by Jacob LaBell (15-10) of Imagine-North Port.
Davis then battled back to score first-period pins over Alejandro Castro of Belen Jesuit and Gerardo Lemus of Sebastian River. In the match to decide fifth place at Lake Placid, Davis was pinned by Zach Kianes of Heritage in the second period.
Ty Joyce wrestled two matches for Island Christian at Lake Placid, falling in both bouts at 145 pounds.
Staff writer Kevin Wadlow contributed to this report.
Comments