Dolphins blow past Hurricanes by 40 points

The crowd in the Marathon High School gym was blue Friday night but not out of sadness.
It was quite the opposite for fans of the Class 4A Dolphin basketball boys (20-4) in their sweep of the county rival Coral Shores High Hurricanes (8-9) by 40 points, 104-64.
“There was a lot of excitement building all week for this game. We wanted a big crowd, so if a Marathon High student wore a Marathon blue shirt, they got in for free,” said coach Kevin Freeman.
Friday was senior night and the last regular-season home game for Trey Boyanton, Camron Chaplin, Jordi Torna and Clay Daniels.
Both teams kept up with each other in the first quarter, leaving the score at 22-18 going into the second. Torna and Chaplin scored 22 points together, Torna with two 3-pointers and Chaplin with 16 points.
“We knew Coral Shores would never quit so we really had to stay focused. They played us tough in the second quarter as well and we really couldn’t put any distance between us,” Freeman said.
Sophomore John Qualls dunked before halftime, adding to his eight second-quarter points to push the Dolphins ahead 42-35. It would be his first of three game dunks, which pumped up the Marathon crowd.
The team regrouped at halftime and came out with a vengeance in the third quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 39-14. Qualls had 11 points, Boyanton had seven and freshman point guard Steven Hernandez knocked down two 3-pointers.
“We led 81-49 at the end of the third and continued to play well in the fourth quarter,” Freeman said.
The gym exploded when sophomore Jackson McDonald went to the basket strong and dunked on a Coral Shores player and got the foul.
“I have never heard the gym that loud before. It was an unbelievable play. We got to 90 points with about five minutes left and realized we might be able to get to 100 points,” Freeman said.
Chaplin had the ball at the top of the key and made a great crossover move and hit a jump shot to give the Dolphins 100 points. Dequian Youngblood made a nice move going to the basket for another layup and Thad Goodwin finished with a layup to top off the win at 104 points.
Freeman said it was another great win for the program, school and fans.
“The energy in the gym was amazing and our players fed off of it. We hope we can continue to play this well going into the playoffs,” he said. “We are proud of this team for what they have accomplished so far, finishing 20-4, but now we know we are 0-0 and we have to stay focused.”
As of press time Tuesday, the Dolphins’ opponent for tonight’s district semi-final home game was unavailable. It starts at 7 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
