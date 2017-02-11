Key West girls eyeing state playoffs

Jason Garcia, the new softball coach at Key West High School, expects the Conchs to make the state playoffs this spring.
“If we don’t, I will be very unhappy,” Garcia said.
Garcia, 43, who has been on the Key West youth athletic scene for many years, succeeded Ashley James, who stepped down. He was JV softball coach last season and has coached the Conchs’ JV baseball team. He inherits a talent-laden lineup liberally sprinkled with returners from last year’s team.
Among them are senior Angela Niles, who has shined in center field and at bat since she was a freshman; senior pitcher Kendall Snow, who has been an ace in the circle the last two seasons; MacKenzie Cohen, a hard-hitting third baseman; and senior catcher Raylyn Fatuaai.
Left field will be patrolled by junior Lauren Klitenick, and Jade Castillo and Sophia Robino will alternate in right. Madison Garcia, the coach’s daughter, will play second base, and Nelly Branham, will be at first.
The shortstop will be a newcomer — Ashley Gremilias, a transfer from Washington state who is returning to Key West. Junior Jade Vaughn will back up Fatuaai behind the plate. When Snow isn’t pitching, Chloe Hartle will be in the circle. A freshman, Hartle has been a star in the city’s youth softball league.
Garcia said that almost everyone in the lineup has home-run power, but his philosophy is, “Get ’em on, move ’em over, bring ’em home.”
He expects the Conchs to compete with district power Gulliver Prep. “Our travel team beat them and tied them,” he said. “All our players are bigger and stronger, and you can see the result.”
The Conchs will play preseason games in Miami this afternoon against Monsignor Pace and American. They will open the regular season Friday at Palmetto. Key West will play 16 to 18 home games at their Back Yard park.
