Marathon High coaches talk spring sports

With winter sports over for Marathon High School teams, coaches are gearing up for spring sports.
Tennis season kicks off Wednesday for the Marathon boys and girls teams at Westminster Christian Christian School in Miami. Thursday, the Class 1A Marathon High teams return home to host Palmer Trinity School at the Marathon Community Park at 4 p.m. Coach Richard Lorenzo said the season looks challenging. There aren’t any seniors on either team of 14 boys and eight girls.
“We lack experience on both teams but we’re working hard and everything’s going to be fine,” Lorenzo said. “We will not be seeded last in districts — that’s our goal.”
Softball season starts Friday at home for the 3A Marathon High Lady Fins, coached by Kevin Freeman. The team hosts Palm Glades at 6 p.m. Last year, the Lady Fins went to the regional finals and were one game away from going to the final four, Freeman said. There were also six seniors on the team last year.
“They’re hard to replace but we have a good core group coming back with three seniors, Rachel Philcox, Hannah Child and Amanda Ban,” Freeman said.
Many of the girls Freeman coached on the volleyball team will be on the softball team.
“We feel we can hit the ball pretty well. We expect to compete and play well and I think we’re still favored to win our district,” he said.
Baseball season starts Feb. 22 when the 3A Dolphins play away in Homestead against Everglades Prep. Luis Leal has been coaching varsity baseball since 2006 and said the team held a scrimmage Thursday night.
“Overall I think we’re pretty ready to go into the season,” he said, adding there are four seniors on the team and its goal is to finish over .500 and qualify for state playoffs and the conference final four.
Track and field doesn’t start until March 17 when the combined boys and girls 1A team will travel to Key West for a 3:30 p.m. nondistrict meet. It is Marathon High’s first track team.
“We’re still working out all the details and we’ll be competing in every event except hurdles, pole vault and high jump,” said coach James Murphy.
The boys team is made up of football players and cross-country runners.
“For the girls, we have a few that swim that are getting in shape for next fall and a few cross-country girls and soccer girls,” Murphy said, adding there are three senior boys and two senior girls on the team.
Boys weightlifting starts Wednesday at Pine Crest Prep in Fort Lauderdale under the direction of Jessie Schubert.
“It’s a brand new team and brand new sport,” he said. “We’ve never had a boys team and it’s going to be interesting. They’re doing some movements in practice they’ve never done before and it’s coming along nicely.”
