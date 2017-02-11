Hoops season over for Dolphin boys after Wednesday loss

It was a tearful end to basketball season for Marathon High School’s boys Wednesday night after a six-point loss to the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy in a Class 4A District 8 semifinal home game.
“Nothing seemed to go our way. We couldn’t make any shots and we thought we were prepared but apparently we weren’t and didn’t have the right mindset,” Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman told the Keynoter with frustration Thursday.
The Dolphin lost 56-50, a spread similar to two other matchups between the Eagles and Dolphins this season. In December and January games, however, the Dolphins walked away with victories both times.
“It wasn’t supposed to happen like this,” Freeman said.
The Dolphins missed nine free throws and turned the ball over 15 times Wednesday. Even so, they were ahead in the first quarter 15-11 and behind by one point, 26-25, going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Eagles were outscored by eight points as the score went to 45-37.
“Even with five or six minutes left we were up by nine points. We just didn’t make our baskets and got into foul trouble,” Freeman said.
The game was tied 50-50 when the Eagles scored a layup.
“They went up two, 52-50. John Qualls got fouled and we got the rebound. He missed two more free throws, they hit theirs and in the end that was the difference in the game,” Freeman said.
Even with the loss, he said it was a successful season. The boys finished with a record of 20-5, their best record in 20 years. Trey Boyanton broke the school record for 3-pointers and the Dolphins beat both county rivals Coral Shores and Key West for the first time in two decades.
“We finished the regular season at No. 10 by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches in high school rankings in 4A — an unbelievable achievement for Marathon,” Freeman said.
Palm Glades will play the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School Saturday in Miami.
