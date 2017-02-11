Conchs rebound for tournament hoops win

Despite a startling spate of missed layups, the Key West High boys basketball team pulled away from Keys Gate in the fourth quarter and happily left the Bobby Menendez Gym with a 67-51 come-from-behind victory Wednesday night in a first-round game of the District 16-5A tournament.
It was a hard-fought game throughout, with Keys Gate not backing down after trailing by seven points early. While the Conchs kept missing easy shots, the Knights rallied to lead, 28-27, at halftime.
Brimming with enthusiasm, the visitors had a 39-35 lead late in the third quarter after successive layups by diminutive guard Jalen Jones. But the Conchs, sparked by two three-point shots by Odelton Page and a drive by Lamont Woods, surged to a 45-43 lead, which was the score when the period ended.
The fourth quarter belonged to Key West, whose inside shots finally fell through the net. The Conchs opened the period on an 8-1 run, capped by a three-point shot by Ziyah Jefferson, who led the team with 21 points.
Darshaun Carey then took over, making three layups, one on a nifty pass from Lamont Woods, who had seven assists, and the advantage was 59-50 with about a minute left to play. Keys Gate kept fouling Woods who, in the last minute, made a transition layup and went five of six from the foul line.
Page and Woods joined Jefferson in double figures, with 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Conchs, who forced 27 turnovers, improved to 7-16.
For Keys Gate, which ended the season 5-16, Christian Stephens scored 15 points and Ladarrien Reed had 14. The Conchs played at Ransom Everglades on Friday afternoon in a tournament semifinal game completed too late for today’s paper.
