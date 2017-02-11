Lady Canes make fast 2-0 start in lacrosse openers

Coral Shores High’s girls lacrosse team dispatched its first two opponents of the new season with relative ease this week, outscoring Gulliver Prep and Coral Reef High by a combined 30-10.
Four goals from senior Emma Upchurch and eight turnovers forced by the Lady Cane defense powered Coral Shores to an 11-7 win in the regular-season home opener Thursday.
Coral Shores opened a 5-2 lead in the first half before the visiting Barracudas scored two quick goals in succession. The Lady Canes answered with two rapid-fire goals of their own in the final two minutes of the half, taking a 7-4 edge.
Two goals from Marissa Darrow and solo scores from Gina Hernandez, Kyrie Foote, Gigi Matos, Delaney Hoag, and Kyla Catarineau helped the Canes pull away. Goaltender Carolyn Barrow picked off two saves.
On the road to Gulliver on Tuesday, Kyrie Foote and Upchurch each scored five goals over Gulliver, and Darrow scored three times and made an assist. Brie Comeforo and Hernandez each scored two goals, and Caitlin Wolf delivered two assists and scored once.
Defenders Alexis Romero and Jessica Goodwin helped goaltenders Barrow (five saves) and Cara Erickson limit Gulliver’s attack.
Results from a Friday road game against Palmetto High were pending at deadline. A scheduled game next Wednesday against Palmer Trinity has been moved back to March 7.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
