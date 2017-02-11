Lacrosse Canes open strong over Killian, 11-7

Coral Shores High’s boys lacrosse team carried an undefeated record as the Canes headed to rival Key West High on Friday.
After an 11-7 home victory over visiting Killian High of Miami on Wednesday, the Hurricanes’ trip to Key West marked their second game of the new season. Results from Key West were pending at deadline.
Coral Shores opened well, with junior Connor Rhyne attacker scoring seven goals against Killian’s Cougars and making an assist.
Kyle Kraus netted two goals and made two assists, and senior captain Abran Mendoza scored twice with an assist. Jack Machesic delivered two scoring assists, and Andres Albarracin made one.
The Canes moved out to a 5-1 lead at halftime and increased the lead to 8-2 by the time head coach Dan Flynn and his assistant coaches began giving the reserves some field time.
Starting goalie Christian Foote picked off eight saves and backup Juan Villalobos came in to make two more saves. Defenders Nick Pope, Robert Majeska, Mitch Kraus and Max Owens helped keep pressure off the Cane net.
Ben Pope dominated the face-offs, winning 75 percent, said assistant coach Chris Carrow.
“We’re feeling optimistic for the season,” Flynn said. “We got the win and we saw some good things. We also found things we need to work on.”
Coral Shores plays its next six boys matches at home, beginning with Palmer Trinity on Tuesday and Ransom Everglades on Friday. Both games at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium start at 4:30 p.m.
