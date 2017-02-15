Local Sports

February 15, 2017 9:14 AM

Marathon runner wins 5K

Marathon High School runner Joel Zaila, running a personal-best time and course record, was the overall winner in Saturday’s fourth annual Christina’s Courage 5K Run/Walk, finishing in 16 minutes and 58 seconds. That easily defeated the No. 2 overall finisher, Edward Clarke, 48, of Key West, who ran the 3.1-mile race on Stock Island in 18:43.

Sugarloaf Key’s Priscilla Weeks, 22, won the female division in 18:50, only a seconds ahead of 16-year-old Michigan runner Cammie McConnell, who finished in 18:58.

Overall, 72 runners turned out for the fundraiser for Christina’s Courage, which aims to help sexual-assault and child-abuse victims.

This is the peak of the Keys running season, with races up and down the island chain.

Next up on March 4 is the Marathon Sombrero Beach Run 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk; on March 11, there’s the eighth annual Menendez Miler 5K in Key West; and on March 18 is the Run with Deer 5K on Big Pine Key. The Seven Mile Bridge Run is April 1.

For specifics, go to www.southernmostrunners.com.

