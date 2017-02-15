Lady Conchs open season Friday

Warming up for the regular season, the Key West High softball team won a game and tied one in a preseason doubleheader Saturday afternoon at American High in Miami.
In the first game, the Conchs routed Monsignor Pace, a longtime rival, 17-0. Senior Kendell Snow pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. She also had two singles.
Center fielder Angela Niles had three singles and two runs batter in, Lauren Klitenick had two singles and two RBI, Ashley Grimanelis had a single and two RBI, Madison Garcia and Alina Ramirez each had a double and an RBI, and Chloe Hartle doubled in a run.
The second game, against American, ended in a 6-6 tie.
The Conchs rallied to take a 6-5 lead, sparked by a two-run homer by Grimanelis, but American, aided by a walk and two passed balls, tied the game at 6-6.
Freshmen Hartle and Gracie Wood pitched for the Conchs and drew praise from coach Jason Garcia. “I was very impressed how the young girls performed on the mound,” he said
Niles had two singles, Garcia had a double and Nelly Branham and Jade Castillo both singled.
The Conchs open the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at Miami Palmetto, a team that was 27-3 last season.
Wrestling
The Key West High wrestling team, coming off a fifth-place finish at last weekend’s John Raich Memorial Tournament in Jupiter, will host the district tournament at 1 p.m. Friday at the Bobby Menendez Gym. At Jupiter, 132-pound Nick Piraino finished second.
Comments