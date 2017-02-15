Veteran softball coach leads Lady Canes into opener

A fast-pitch softball coach with decades of experience at the college level leads the Coral Shores High girls team into Thursday’s season opener in Miami.
Lesa Bonee previously served as head softball coach at Nova Southeastern University in Broward County for 13 seasons, compiling a 416-300-1 record.
NSU recorded 10 winning seasons under Bonee, which included seven campaigns with at least 30 wins. The NSU Sharks had three consecutive 40-plus win seasons from 2008 to 2010 and twice earned spots in the NCAA regional postseason play. The Sharks in 2009 rang up 49 wins and a national No. 18 ranking in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Bonee stepped away from NSU’s NCAA Division 2 program in August 2015 to move to the Florida Keys. She teaches at Treasure Village Montessori School in Islamorada.
“I love watching her practices; each one is like a mini-clinic,” Coral Shores High Athletic Director Rich Russell said. “We are obviously thrilled to have someone with Coach Bonee’s background heading up our softball program.”
The Lady Hurricanes, who have been in rebuilding mode for the past few seasons, travel to Miami Country Day for their 2017 debut. The Canes play at Keys Gate Charter next Wednesday. Coral Shores has its home opener at 5 p.m. March 1 against Carrollton School.
The Coral Shores baseball team under head coach Joe Joyce plays a home preseason doubleheader Saturday against Spanish River High. The twin bill at Founders Park in Islamorada begins at 11:30 a.m. Coral Shores opens the regular baseball season next Tuesday in a 6 p.m. home game at Founders Park against Everglades Prep.
