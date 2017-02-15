Canes are no match for the Conchs

The Key West High boys lacrosse team is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored opponents, 28-4.
The latest victory came Friday night when the Conchs rolled past Coral Shores, 13-3, in a District 32 game at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium. “We’re feeling pretty confident now, but I was nervous against Coral Shores because the last two times we played them last season were one-goal victories,” said coach Jake Luce.
The Conchs, who were coming off a 15-1 victory over Florida Christian, continued the scoring parade against the Hurricanes.
Key West was led by senior Colin Lutz, who scored four goals. Of Lutz, Luce said, “He started lacrosse in the eighth grade. He’s really athletic, not huge but fast and with good stick skills. He knows how to take the extra step to get the right angle to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Kolby Kelleher, Josh McAlearny and Kevin McKenna each scored twice and Carson Hughes and Christian McCain both had a goal.
Key West, which was ahead 6-2 at the half, was led on defense by senior captains Sixto Lima and Michael Siminoff, and goalie Joey Eppy.
“Joey had more than 10 saves in the second half,” Luce said. “He’s a natural goaltender who’s great at saves and whose clearing has gotten a lot better. He’s good at making long passes.”
Connor Rhyne had two goals for Coral Shores and Cameron Hill had one. Jack Machesic had an assist and goalie Christian Foote had eight saves.
Basketball
Despite a 75-66 loss to Gulliver Prep in the District 16-5A tournament title game Saturday night on Gulliver’s court in Miami, the Key West boys basketball team is going to the state playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
The Conchs (8-17) will play Mater Lakes Academy (12-6) at 7 Thursday night in the regional quarterfinals at the Miami Job Corps Center, 3050 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens. .
Key West advanced to the title title game on Friday night with a 59-48 victory over top-seed Ransom Everglades. Alvin Howard had 20 points for the the Conchs, who won a second consecutive game for the first time this season
Against Gulliver, Jamal Mashburn was too much for the Conchs. The son of former NBA player Jamal Mashburn scored 38 points. The Conchs were led by Lamont Woods, who had 19 points, and Ziyah Jefferson and Darshaun Carey, who each had 16.
