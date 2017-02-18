Marathon High tennis teams off to losing start

It has been a slow start to tennis season for the young Marathon High Class 1A boys and girls teams.
Thursday at the Marathon Community Park, the teams hosted the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School. The boys lost both singles and doubles matches, 7-0, while the girls lost 6-1.
Lilian Guo and Clara Williams won their doubles match.
“It was 6-6 and they went to the tiebreaker and won 7-4,” said Lady Fins coach Lance Martin.
Wednesday matches against the 1A Warriors of Westminster Christian School in Miami resulted in losses for the Marathon teams, 7-0, 7-0.
“We lost all five singles and both doubles for both boys and girls,” Martin said, adding there are 10 boys and 10 girls playing. “This is about what we expected so it wasn’t a surprise. We have kids that have only played tennis for four days their whole life out there right now.”
Tuesday, the teams will travel to Riviera Prep School in Miami for matches starting at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
The Marathon High Dolphins baseball team is hosting a preseason invitational at the high school, which started Friday night and continues today at 3 p.m.
The 3A Dolphins played 4A Panthers of Everglades Prep Friday night in a game too late for press time. Other teams include the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School, the 6A Sharks of Mourning High School and the Hawks of Doctors Charter School of Miami Shores.
“Everyone’s just kind of playing each other. Other than us playing Everglades, we kind of just picked out of a hat for random matchups,” said Marathon High baseball coach Luis Leal.
The Lady Fins softball team’s Friday night home game against Palm Glades was canceled. Marathon hosts the rival 5A Conchs of Key West (1-0-1) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments